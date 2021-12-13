Penguin Random House Hits Back At DOJ Merger Challenge

By Nadia Dreid (December 13, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- Penguin Random House has filed its first response to the U.S. Department of Justice's challenge to its planned purchase of fellow publishing house Simon & Schuster, telling a D.C. federal court Monday that the "merger's pro-competitive effects are not just aspirational, but are borne out by precedent." When Random House and Penguin merged nearly a decade ago, competition actually got better in the book market, the publishing behemoth said. "Competition in the markets for books and book rights intensified," the publisher said. "The trade-book market in the U.S. has expanded substantially, with more titles being published every year. And publishers outside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS