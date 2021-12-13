Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kevin Spacey's Sex Life Mostly Off-Limits In Abuse Suit Depo

By Max Jaeger (December 13, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- Kevin Spacey largely won't be questioned about his sex life when he's deposed in an ongoing sexual abuse suit brought by a Broadway actor, according to the protective order a New York federal judge granted Spacey on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in a written opinion that "strong interests support both sides," but Spacey, his consensual partners and his anonymous, alleged victims' "substantial privacy interests in their most intimate personal relationships outweigh any legitimate interest" that plaintiff Anthony Rapp has in exploring the topic.

"Regrettably, it appears that no one of these interests may be served fully without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!