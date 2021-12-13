Kevin Spacey's Sex Life Mostly Off-Limits In Abuse Suit Depo

By Max Jaeger (December 13, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- Kevin Spacey largely won't be questioned about his sex life when he's deposed in an ongoing sexual abuse suit brought by a Broadway actor, according to the protective order a New York federal judge granted Spacey on Monday. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in a written opinion that "strong interests support both sides," but Spacey, his consensual partners and his anonymous, alleged victims' "substantial privacy interests in their most intimate personal relationships outweigh any legitimate interest" that plaintiff Anthony Rapp has in exploring the topic. "Regrettably, it appears that no one of these interests may be served fully without...

