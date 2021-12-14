DOJ, States Defend Challenge Of American-JetBlue Alliance

By Matthew Perlman (December 14, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- Enforcers hit back against a bid from American Airlines and JetBlue to duck a case challenging their regional alliance in the Northeast, telling a Massachusetts federal court it doesn't have to wait until after consumers are harmed to block the pact. The U.S. Department of Justice and a contingent of state-level attorneys general filed a response Monday to a dismissal bid from the airlines, saying the companies are arguing the court is "powerless" to prevent an antitrust violation and can only intervene after consumers are already harmed. "This extraordinary claim disregards clear statutory text and a century of controlling precedent," the...

