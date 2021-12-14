Split 5th Circ. Won't Block United Vax Mandate Amid Appeal

By Linda Chiem (December 14, 2021, 8:09 AM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel late Monday declined to block United Airlines Inc. from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a group of employees proceed with an appeal in their proposed class action alleging that United's "calloused" refusal to accommodate employees' religious or medical exemptions violates federal law. A split 2-1 panel of the appeals court issued a late Monday night order denying the employees' motion for an injunction pending appeal, but the panel agreed to expedite the appeal. U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho, however, said in a six-page dissent that the employees' claims "appear compelling and convincing" enough at this stage...

