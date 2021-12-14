FilmOn Founder Can't Reverse $11M Sexual Battery Loss

By Craig Clough (December 14, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court Tuesday dismissed FilmOn founder Alki David's appeal of a former employee's $11 million sexual battery jury win, finding the lower court did not abuse its discretion in denying a new trial or in allowing a claim to proceed that was only pled in a stricken complaint. The three-judge panel for the Second Appellate District rejected allegations from David and his company Hologram USA that the stricken claim made its way into the trial due to deception and misrepresentations by attorney Lisa Bloom and other counsel from The Bloom Firm representing the plaintiff, Chasity Jones. "The unsupported...

