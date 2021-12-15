Senate Commerce Panel Advances Biden's NTIA Nominee

By Kelcee Griffis (December 15, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Senate panel voted Wednesday to advance the Biden administration's nomination of Alan Davidson to lead the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Senate Commerce Committee decided via voice vote to pass Davidson's nomination along to the full chamber, although Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., asked to be recorded as nos. If approved by the Senate, Davidson will lead the Commerce Department's federal spectrum management arm, bringing a sense of stability the agency has lacked since the middle of the Trump administration. Jonathan Adelstein, president of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, swiftly praised the...

