NY Jury Holds Teva Liable After Opioid Trial

By Emily Field and Jeff Overley (December 30, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- A New York jury on Thursday found that Teva Pharmaceuticals contributed to a crisis of opioid abuse in the Empire State, but also placed a small portion of the blame for the epidemic on the state. It's the second verdict from a jury in the nationwide wave of opioid crisis litigation that has generated several bench trials. The jury found that Teva was responsible for creating a public nuisance in Suffolk and Nassau counties, which had tried their case alongside the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging that the drugmaker created an oversupply of opioids. The jury said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS