DOJ, Penguin-Simon & Schuster Expect Short, In-Person Trial

By Bryan Koenig (December 14, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's challenge to Penguin Random House LLC's $2.18 billion bid to buy Simon & Schuster is expected to take less than a month, the parties told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday, while eyeing in-person proceedings for the August 2022 trial. During a status conference held remotely on Tuesday, DOJ attorney John R. Read said he expects the trial to take roughly two weeks. "I tend to agree," said Daniel M. Petrocelli of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, an attorney for Penguin. Petrocelli was, however, cautious as he had not yet seen the government's witness lists. Under a joint...

