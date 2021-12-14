SoulCycle Settles Claim It Used COVID-19 As Firing Pretext

By Hannah Albarazi (December 14, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- SoulCycle Inc. has settled in principle with a former executive who claimed that the fitness company used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to fire her for taking maternity leave, according to a Tuesday order from a New York federal judge. "The court has been advised that all claims asserted herein have been settled in principle," U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in an order on Tuesday. The judge dismissed the case without prejudice, saying it may be reopened it if the settlement is not consummated within 30 days of her order. Former SoulCycle executive Jordan Kafenbaum sued the fitness company in...

