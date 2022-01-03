7 Supreme Court Wage And Hour Petitions To Watch In 2022

By Jon Steingart (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has already agreed to hear three wage and hour cases this term, and 2022 opens with several more petitions for certiorari jockeying for the justices' attention. From federal preemption of state laws to arbitration agreements, here are seven to watch. California's ABC Test Under the Microscope Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is expected to file a brief explaining the United States' view of whether the court should review California's test for classifying workers as employees or independent contractors. The justices asked her to weigh in Nov. 15 on the California Trucking Association's pending petition. President Joe Biden's administration will have...

