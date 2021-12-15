Real Estate Rumors: Pads Properties, Dauntless, Foundry

By Andrew McIntyre (December 15, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- An entity managed by New York real estate firm Pads Properties Holdings has purchased a Medley, Florida, container storage yard for $13.28 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 9501 N.W. 106th St., a 7.4-acre property, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Juan Alvarez, according to the report. Dauntless Capital Partners has purchased two Washington, D.C., hotels for $152 million, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The firm bought Moxy Washington, D.C., and Courtyard by Marriott Washington, D.C., which have 200 and 143 rooms, respectively, and the seller is Douglas Development, according...

