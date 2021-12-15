Allegations Of Corruption, Bad Faith Dog $117M Award Fight

By Khorri Atkinson (December 15, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- An infrastructure company owned by the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht is urging a D.C. federal judge to force the government of Lima, Peru, to put up security for an arbitral award currently totaling nearly $117 million with interest. Rutas de Lima SAC told U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan that the Metropolitan Municipality of Lima has been using certain tactics to "delay and frustrate" the company's ability to confirm the award in the highway construction dispute. The company pointed to Odebrecht's petition to vacate the award based on claims Rutas insisted were already rejected in the underlying arbitration. It also rebuked Odebrecht's...

