GM Ignition MDL Firms Get OK For Another $10.8M In Fees

By Rick Archer (December 16, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- Counsel for plaintiffs in the General Motors multidistrict ignition switch litigation will be receiving an additional $10.8 million after telling a New York federal judge that a $34 million fee award earlier this year left them not even close to fully reimbursed. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman signed the order authorizing the payments Wednesday in response to a motion from the MDL's three co-lead firms – Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP – requesting unused funds from an MDL legal expenses pool be used to supplement the earlier fees and...

