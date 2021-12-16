Ex-Worker Says McDonald's Sent Out Shoddy COBRA Notices

By Abby Wargo (December 16, 2021, 1:21 PM EST) -- McDonald's was hit with a proposed class action in Florida federal court by a former employee who accused the fast food giant of failing to give workers adequate notice of their ability to get continuing health care benefits after their employment. Former McDonald's employee Ashley Johnson filed her lawsuit Wednesday, claiming McDonald's violated the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act by failing to provide her and other ex-workers with a COBRA notice that was up to snuff. "Despite having access to the [U.S.] Department of Labor's model COBRA form, defendant chose not to use the model form — presumably to save money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS