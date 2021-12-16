3M Scores Victory In 9th Combat Earplug Bellwether Trial

By Jonathan Capriel (December 16, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury cleared 3M of liability Wednesday in the ninth bellwether trial in military members' mass litigation over hearing loss caused by faulty combat earplugs, defeating plaintiff service members' claims for the fourth time. The Pensacola jury determined the earplugs, produced by 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC, were not defectively designed or unreasonably dangerous. The verdict said hearing loss sustained by former U.S. Army soldier Carlos Montero wasn't the fault of 3M. He served from 1995 to 2018. In a statement provided by a spokeswoman, the company said it is pleased "another jury has sided with 3M and found...

