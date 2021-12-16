Dershowitz Says CNN Motion Will Cause 'Discovery Madness'

By Madison Arnold (December 16, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- High-profile attorney Alan Dershowitz is urging a Florida federal judge to reject CNN's move to compel discovery in his $300 million defamation lawsuit against the network, saying the motion is meant to send the case into "discovery madness." Dershowitz is suing the cable news outlet over its coverage of former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial. The attorney alleges that CNN misrepresented his defense arguments for Trump to make Dershowitz appear as "a constitutional scholar and intellectual who had lost his mind." In a response filed Wednesday to CNN's motion, Dershowitz argued that he should not be required to turn over...

