Chancery Tosses Suit Targeting $16B Kraft Heinz Value Plunge

By Jeff Montgomery (December 16, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Chancery Court has dismissed a derivative stockholder suit seeking damages from The Kraft Heinz Company's directors and a controlling stockholder in connection with a $16 billion company value drop, citing failures to first demand board action or show that the effort would have been futile. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will found, in a 34-page memorandum opinion, that six of Kraft Heinz's 11 directors — a majority — were independent enough to judge and pursue, if warranted, claims against the company's controlling stockholder, Brazilian-American global investor 3G Capital Inc. Four affiliates and six directors also were named. Alleged were insider trading and...

