Cybersecurity & Privacy Policy To Watch In 2022

By Allison Grande (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- States are expected to continue adding onto the emerging consumer privacy law patchwork in 2022, while regulators in the U.S. and Europe will keep pressure on companies to protect users' data and to boost their cybersecurity to combat a growing scourge of ransomware attacks. Another attempt by Congress to enact long-elusive federal privacy legislation that would set a national standard for how companies handle and share personal data, along with whether the Biden administration can broker a deal with its European Union counterpart to allow personal data to flow freely between the regions, will also bear watching this year, cybersecurity and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS