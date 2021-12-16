737 Max Families Rip DOJ 'Deceit' In Boeing Immunity Deal

By Linda Chiem (December 16, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- Families of the victims of the 737 Max crashes asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to consider rescinding Boeing's immunity deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, saying they weren't properly consulted on the $2.5 billion settlement in the government's conspiracy case against the aerospace giant. More than a dozen relatives of victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes told U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor that the "behind closed doors" deal that DOJ prosecutors negotiated with The Boeing Co. violated the families' rights under the Crime Victims' Rights Act. The 2004 statute established broad protections...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS