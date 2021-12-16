Virus-Sick Suspect Who Talked To FBI Can't Block Statements

By Pete Brush (December 16, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday denied a bid by a nanotech fraud suspect who chatted with FBI agents while sick with COVID-19 on the morning of his arrest to keep those statements out of evidence. During a telephone hearing U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl held that the defendant, former Nanobeak Biotech Inc. CEO James Jeremy Barbera, was sufficiently awake and attentive to knowingly waive his right to remain silent during an early morning ride to get care. In so ruling Judge Koeltl credited testimony from FBI agent Jonathan Polonitza, who said Barbera appeared lucid despite suffering from virus symptoms...

