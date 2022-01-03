Florida Cases To Watch In 2022

By Carolina Bolado (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Litigation over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Surfside condominium collapse will likely dominate headlines, but Florida courts are also expected to tackle issues of arbitrability in "clickwrap" agreements used by companies online and punitive damages awards that could have wide-ranging impacts on litigation in the state. Here are some key cases attorneys will be watching in 2022. COVID Vaccine Mandate Fights Florida is a hotbed for COVID-19-related litigation, from state challenges to federal vaccine mandates to industry challenges to state bans on vaccine requirements. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken a firm stance against any vaccine requirements, both in legislation he...

