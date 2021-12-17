Elite Horse Trainer Navarro Gets 5 Years In Doping Scandal

By Ivan Moreno (December 17, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Once celebrated for training race-winning thoroughbred horses, Jorge Navarro received a five-year prison sentence Friday after prosecutors said he played a central role in the widespread doping scandal that ensnared the sport, all while reveling in his "Juice Man" moniker. Navarro's fall from grace was completed in a Manhattan federal court, where U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil handed down the five-year term that had been stipulated in a plea deal after rejecting the former horse trainer's request for leniency. Prosecutors said Navarro "considered his prolific doping a badge of honor" and kept a pair of customized shoes in his barn with the words "#JUICE MAN" emblazoned...

