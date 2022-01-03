ERISA Cases To Keep An Eye On In 2022

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 3, 2022, 12:53 PM EST) -- Benefits attorneys will be waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court revives a suit against Northwestern University, and wondering whether the high court will weigh in on cases involving California's state-run retirement program and pharmacy benefit managers' latitude in setting drug prices. Here, Law360 previews six ERISA cases, at the high court and below, to watch in the coming year. Northwestern Decision Could Encourage ERISA Litigation The Supreme Court voiced skepticism during oral arguments in December about reviving Northwestern University workers' proposed class action accusing the school of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by saddling retirement plans with high administrative...

