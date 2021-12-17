State Farm Defeats Insureds In Policy Fight Over Claims

By Lauraann Wood (December 17, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has permanently tossed a lawsuit claiming that State Farm violated 13 states' laws by failing to respond to personal injury protection claim submissions within 30 days, saying the policyholders have no legally cognizable claim to pursue. State Farm has escaped a lawsuit from policyholders alleging that the insurer failed to comply with its legal requirement to pay, deny or request more information on personal injury protection claims within a 30-day deadline. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Judge Robert Dow Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said Thursday that even if the policyholders in states...

