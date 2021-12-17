Hollywood Weight Loss Doc Guilty In $355M Insurance Scam

By Max Jaeger (December 17, 2021, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles jury convicted a former Hollywood doctor over a $355 million fraudulent billing scheme related to the 1-800-GET-THIN Lap-Band surgery business, capping what an attorney involved in the case called the district's longest white collar trial in memory. On Thursday, the jury found Julian Omidi, 53, and his Beverly Hills, California-based company Surgery Center Management LLC guilty on 31 counts of wire or mail fraud and one count of money laundering conspiracy following 61 days of trial, including three days of jury deliberations. Omidi was also convicted on two counts of making false statements relating to health care matters,...

