Plum, Campbell Want Out Of Heavy Metal Baby Food Suit

By Mike Curley (December 17, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- Plum PBC and Campbell Soup Co. have asked a New Jersey federal court to throw out claims that they sold baby food with dangerous levels of heavy metals in them, saying the claims are based on an "alarmist" government report and nobody in the suit has alleged anyone was actually harmed by the products. In a 43-page motion filed Thursday, the companies took aim at a number of suits consolidated in the Garden State, saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is already acting on a February report from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform that found heavy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS