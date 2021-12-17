Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Wachtell, Simpson

By Jaqueline McCool (December 17, 2021, 3:24 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Entegris will buy CMC Materials, Australian medical products giant CSL has agreed to buy Swiss pharmaceutical company Vifor, U.K. pest control company Rentokil Initial plans to buy Tennessee-based Terminix and Pfizer will buy Cooley-counseled Arena Pharmaceuticals. Entegris' $6.5B Acquisition Entegris, steered by Skadden, will buy Wachtell Lipton-led CMC Materials at an enterprise value of $6.5 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction meant to create a major provider of materials for the semiconductor chipmaking industry. The Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP team advising Entegris includes tax partner Nathan Giesselman. The Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz team advising CMC includes tax partner...

