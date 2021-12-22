The Top NJ Supreme Court Rulings From 2021

By Bill Wichert (December 22, 2021, 10:52 AM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court took aim this year at combating discrimination in how juries are selected, while also issuing employee-friendly rulings on disability accommodation and overtime pay claims and ordering a more stringent test for punitive damage awards against public entities. Before the state judiciary held a related conference on jury selection procedures in November, the Supreme Court handed down decisions over the summer that created a process for running criminal background checks on jurors and directed court officials to begin collecting jurors' demographic information to avoid underrepresentation on panels. In the employment matters, the justices said workers don't need...

