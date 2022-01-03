Florida Legislation To Watch In 2022

By Nathan Hale (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- With a healthy budget outlook and many top priorities checked off last year, lawyers and government specialists say things look bright for Florida's state government headed into 2022, but an election year, redistricting, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain fate of a lucrative new gaming compact are among the issues that could produce twists and turns. Election years typically see lawmakers shy away from major policy issues, but the rosy fiscal situation sets the stage for competition among Florida's state senators and representatives — all of whom are up for election — to seek funds for pet projects within a budget...

