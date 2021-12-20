Ex-SF Public Works Director Admits To Pay-To-Play Scheme

By Dave Simpson (December 20, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- San Francisco's former director of public works pled guilty to wire fraud as part of a long-running scheme in which the high-ranking official received numerous bribes, including one for attempting to secure a lease for a San Francisco International Airport restaurant. Mohammed Nuru copped to the charge of honest services wire fraud, according to a stipulation filed in California federal court Friday, admitting to a spectrum of public corruption involving bribery and kickbacks during his tenure in San Francisco City Hall from 2011 through January 2020, when he was charged. Nuru was charged alongside Nick James Bovis, the owner of San...

