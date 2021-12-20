3M Wins In 10th Bellwether Combat Earplug Trial

By Carolina Bolado (December 20, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury has cleared 3M of liability for a military veteran's hearing loss in mass litigation over allegedly faulty combat earplugs, bringing the company to five wins in the 10 bellwether trials so far. A jury in Pensacola said Friday that 3M and its subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC were not responsible for U.S. Army veteran Carter Stelling's tinnitus and hearing loss from combat during a deployment to Iraq. Stelling served in the Army from 2006 through 2010 and began suffering hearing loss and tinnitus in 2008, according to court documents. 3M tried to get Stelling's claims tossed on summary...

