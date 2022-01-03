Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Convicts Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Of Fraud

By Dorothy Atkins (January 3, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- A California federal jury convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four counts in her criminal fraud trial Monday, finding her guilty of conspiracy and three counts of wire fraud for intentionally defrauding investors, but clearing her of charges she defrauded patients with bogus blood-testing technology she knew didn't work.

After seven full days of deliberating, a California federal jury Monday found former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, guilty of three counts of wire fraud for defrauding investors and one count of conspiracy. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) After seven full days of deliberating, a unanimous 12-member jury of eight men and four women returned a...

