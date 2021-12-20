Chicken Price-Fixing Deals Totaling $181M Get Final OK

By Celeste Bott (December 20, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge Monday gave a final signoff to settlements totaling $181 million that six chicken producers have agreed to pay to resolve claims that they conspired to fix the price of broiler chicken. During a teleconference, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin granted final approval to the deals end-user consumer plaintiffs have reached with Fieldale Farms, Peco Foods, George's, Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, and Mar-Jac Poultry. The settlements were reached with Tyson for $99 million, Pilgrim's for $75.5 million, Peco for $1.9 million, George's for $1.9 million, Fieldale for $1.7 million and Mar-Jac for $1 million, according to filings in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS