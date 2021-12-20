BREAKING: Minor League Teams Sue MLB To End Antitrust Carveout

By Rachel Scharf (December 20, 2021, 11:30 AM EST) -- Major League Baseball and its franchises illegally conspired to scrap 40 minor league clubs, according to a lawsuit Monday that aims to end the baseball antitrust exemption granted by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1922. Four minor league clubs filed suit in Manhattan federal court challenging the MLB's controversial 2019 decision to contract the minor league system from 160 teams to 120. The teams — former affiliates of the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers — said this was a horizontal agreement between the MLB and its 30 franchises that violates the Sherman Act. For nearly...

