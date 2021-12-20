Apple Sues Ericsson, Ramping Up FRAND Fight In Texas

By Andrew Karpan (December 20, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- Apple has filed a new lawsuit in Texas federal court that claims its iPhones don't infringe a collection of Ericsson standard essential patents on 5G technology, going so far as to say the Swedish telecom is "holding up Apple for royalties." Apple Inc. made the claims in a 42-page lawsuit filed Friday in Marshall, Texas, the same day it asked Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap in a separate dispute to throw out a lawsuit that Ericsson Inc. filed in October against Apple. Large on storytelling, Apple's complaint painted a portrait of itself as the victim of a legacy patent-holding...

