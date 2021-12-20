Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Won't Stay Contractor Vax Mandate Injunction

By Daniel Wilson (December 20, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has refused to stay a nationwide injunction blocking the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from going into effect, pending appeal, saying the federal government hadn't shown that it would be harmed by the injunction in the meantime.

Irreparable injury is one of the two most critical factors behind granting a stay on an injunction, alongside the likelihood of success on the merits of a case, and the government hadn't shown that it would suffer any such injury by letting the appeal over the injunction — issued to industry group Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., Georgia and several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!