7th Circ. Wants Ill. Justices To Weigh In On BIPA Accrual Issue

By Dave Simpson (December 20, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit asked the Illinois Supreme Court on Monday to determine when claims accrue under the state Biometric Information Privacy Act, ruling that clarity would help not only the biometric privacy case against White Castle that it's grappling with, but in numerous other cases as well. The panel granted former White Castle employee Latrina Cothron's request that it certify a question to the Illinois justices, asking them to determine whether BIPA claims arise from each unlawful data collection or dissemination, or just the first. The panel said that it is "genuinely uncertain" as to how to answer the state-law question...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS