Judge Hints British Royal May Have To Face Sex-Abuse Suit

By Pete Brush (January 4, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge appeared disinclined Tuesday to grant a request by Prince Andrew to dismiss a woman's suit accusing the British royal of assaulting her after she allegedly was "lent out for sexual purposes" as a minor by Jeffrey Epstein. During a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan seemed to lean toward putting plaintiff Virginia L. Giuffre's damages claims against the second son of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on track for fact-finding and a potential trial. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in a photo thought to have been taken in Scotland in 1999. "You'll have a decision pretty soon," the...

