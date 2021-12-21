Delta Passenger Awarded $7.2M After Public Humiliation Trial

By Hailey Konnath (December 21, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday awarded $7.2 million to an Egyptian-American man who defecated on himself aboard a Delta Air Lines flight after he was handcuffed and not allowed to use the bathroom, entering the judgment after sorting through a disputed verdict form that left the jury's finding up in the air. In a short order, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer awarded Atef Bandary $7,225,000 for his experience on the domestic flight in 2015. Back in October, the jury found that Bandary suffered $2.5 million in bodily injury and $6 million in emotional distress, and that he was 15% liable for the...

