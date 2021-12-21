Holmes Judge Nixes Jury Request To Take Instructions Home

By Lauren Berg (December 21, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- A California federal jury weighing the criminal fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes signaled Tuesday that it would need more time to reach a verdict when jurors asked the judge for permission to take the jury instructions home "to review them at length" — a request that was quickly denied. At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, following nearly two days of deliberation, the 12-person jury sent its question to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, asking, "Can the jury take jury instructions home to review them at length?" But in a brief hearing with attorneys and media present, Judge...

