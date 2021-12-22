Pa. Justices Say Two Disputed Words Don't Warrant New Trial

By Matthew Santoni (December 22, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge shouldn't have ordered a do-over on a former Chicago Bears player's medical malpractice case because of an attorney's statement the plaintiff "couldn't find" an expert to support his claim, a split state Supreme Court said Wednesday. The 4-3 majority said a Philadelphia judge had been correct to initially deny a mistrial over the remark, posed as a question to a witness about why former NFL player Craig Steltz "couldn't find" a physician among an estimated 5,000 specialists to back up his claim that Dr. William Meyers misread an MRI of his knee injury. Since the original denial had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS