Bankruptcy Cases To Watch In 2022

By Vince Sullivan (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- The new year promises to feature plenty of significant action in the bankruptcy space as decision points approach in several cases that could have far-reaching implications that could shift the restructuring landscape, while legislative action could likewise cause monumental changes in the bankruptcy practice. Here, Law360 takes a look at the cases to watch in 2022. Purdue Pharma LP The bankruptcy case of the opioid drugmaker saw a landmark decision in mid-December when U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon vacated the order confirming Purdue's Chapter 11 plan on appeal. The 142-page opinion rode roughshod over an increasingly common facet of restructuring...

