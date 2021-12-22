Disney Taps Spotify CLO, Ex-Microsoft GC As New Legal Chief

By Dave Simpson (December 22, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday that it will replace its longtime general counsel Alan Braverman, who announced in July that he would be retiring after more than two decades on the job, with Spotify's current chief legal officer and head of global affairs. Horacio Gutierrez, who joined Spotify from Microsoft Corp. in 2016, will take over Disney's top legal position on Feb. 1, where he'll report to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. "Horacio is an incredibly skilled attorney and dynamic leader who comes to Disney with 35 years of legal experience in markets around the globe," Chapek said in a release. "Having...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS