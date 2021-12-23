Holmes Jury Asks To Rehear Ex-CEO's 2013 Investor Call

By Dorothy Atkins (December 23, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- A California federal jury weighing the criminal fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday asked to listen again to a recording of Holmes' December 2013 call with investors in which Holmes touted Theranos' technology and the symbolic importance of its partnership with the military. Around 12:30 p.m. during the third full day of deliberations, the 12-person jury sent its question to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, asking to play back multiple clips from the 2013 call. Investor Hall Group vice president John Bryan Tolbert testified at trial that he recorded the call unbeknownst to Holmes. Judge Davila...

