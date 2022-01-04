Subcontractor Wants $2.5M For Work On Army Animal Clinic

By Grace Dixon (January 4, 2022, 1:20 PM EST) -- A subcontractor filed suit against contractor Kirlin Builders LLC and two underwriters in New York federal court, alleging the trio owe it $2.5 million for construction work on a West Point Veterinary Clinic and construction materials the subcontractor provided. Profex Inc. lodged its claims against Kirlin Builders, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Westchester Fire Insurance Co. on Monday, claiming that it still hasn't received full payment for additional labor and materials needed to complete construction on the Johnson Veterinary Clinic that wrapped up in September. "Kirlin breached its contract with plaintiff in that it failed and refused to pay...plaintiff the moneys...

