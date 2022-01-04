Merit Medical's $18.25M Investor Fraud Deal Gets First OK

By Lauren Berg (January 4, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has greenlit an $18.25 million class settlement resolving consolidated stockholder claims that Merit Medical Systems Inc. misrepresented its success in integrating new acquisitions. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter on Monday granted preliminary approval to the investors' December deal, in which Merit Medical agreed to pay $18.25 million in cash after several months spent at the negotiation table, finding that the deal is likely "fair, reasonable and adequate to the settlement class," according to the 14-page order. The judge certified a settlement class of all people who bought Merit common stock from Feb. 26, 2019, through Oct....

