Giants, Jets Sued For Playing In NJ Despite New York Names

By Max Jaeger (January 4, 2022, 1:52 PM EST) -- The NFL's New York Jets and Giants are deceptively cashing in on the Empire State's cachet by tricking fans into thinking they play there rather than New Jersey, according to a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday. Plaintiff Abdiell Suero, 32, said he and other New York-based fans are forced to shell out money and time to travel to the teams' home in East Rutherford, New Jersey, only to be "insulted, ridiculed, harassed, tormented, and bullied" by other fans because the New York-named teams actually play in the Garden State. "New York is a much more recognizable,...

