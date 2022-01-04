Satellite Co. Investors Win Round In $1.3B Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (January 4, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. won approval on Monday to target assets in Virginia to enforce a nearly $1.3 billion arbitral award, even as the Indian satellite company faces an alleged "brazen" plot hatched by New Delhi to dodge its obligations under the award. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly granted the order by the shareholders to register his ruling confirming the $1.29 billion arbitral award against Indian state-owned Antrix Corp. in Virginia. The move will allow the shareholders to target Indian government assets in that state as they look to enforce the massive award, issued to Devas more than...

