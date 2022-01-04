FilmOn Exec Can't Block New Retaliation Claims In Complaint

By Craig Clough (January 4, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has affirmed a lower court's order that allowed a former employee of FilmOn founder Alki David to supplement her sexual battery complaint to include David's alleged retaliatory behavior since the original complaint was filed, including allegations of online harassment and verbal threats during a previous jury trial. The panel's Dec. 28 opinion affirmed the trial court's order that statements and social media activity attributed to David — which included threats, disparaging remarks about Elizabeth Taylor's appearance and sending her a picture of an erect penis — are not protected speech under California's anti-SLAPP law for various reasons, including that they constitute "true threats,"...

