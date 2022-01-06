Biden's Infrastructure Funding Comes With Strings Attached

By Jeffrey Belkin and Grecia Rivas (January 6, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- After months of negotiations and returning to the drawing board, President Joe Biden's long-awaited $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed by Congress on Nov. 6, 2021, and signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021. The law opens up access to new sources of revenue and opportunities for many industries, particularly for businesses involved in complex construction projects such as roads, bridges and tunnels, traditional and renewable energy, drinking and wastewater delivery, and information technology infrastructure. With the new opportunities this year and beyond, however, dangers will increase. The loosely enforced and iron-and-steel-focused domestic preference policies...

